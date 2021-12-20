Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

