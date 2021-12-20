Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $309,063.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.18 or 0.08251159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.24 or 0.99946343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00074465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.