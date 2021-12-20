Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $499.25 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00007346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $499.25 million and approximately $76.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00240147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00496577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 144,530,097 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

