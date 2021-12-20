Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $664.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,014. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $696.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

