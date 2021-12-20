Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 256,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 130,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.08. 2,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,860. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.