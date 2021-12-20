Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. 11,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.