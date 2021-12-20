Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.04. 12,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,954. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average of $211.91. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.