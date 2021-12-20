Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $87.64 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88.

