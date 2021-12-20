Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.41 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

