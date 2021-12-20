Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

