Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,174,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $64.43 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.29 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.