Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after acquiring an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 327,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

