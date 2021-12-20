Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 128 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,824. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $242.11 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.