Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.99% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

EJUL stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

