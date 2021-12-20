KeyCorp Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $146.07. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

