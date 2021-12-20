Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

