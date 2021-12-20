KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

