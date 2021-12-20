Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.92 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $112.92 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.