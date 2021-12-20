Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $87.82 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 2% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $87.82 million and $1.82 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00329654 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00131768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003419 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,284,376 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

