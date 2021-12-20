Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 10th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
KLIC opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $75.29.
KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.
