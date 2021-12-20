Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.30. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

