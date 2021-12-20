Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.92.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$36.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$31.10 and a 12-month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

