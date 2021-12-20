LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,723,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

