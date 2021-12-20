LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,221 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,122. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.55. 2,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $75.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.