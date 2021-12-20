LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.09% of Gentex worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $33.30. 10,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,908. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.