LAMF Global Ventures Corp I’s (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

LAMF Global Ventures Corp I’s (NASDAQ:LGVCU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. LAMF Global Ventures Corp I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During LAMF Global Ventures Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:LGVCU opened at $10.07 on Monday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

