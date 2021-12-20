Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after acquiring an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $179.15 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

