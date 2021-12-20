Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,964 shares of company stock worth $22,249,751 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $103.84 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.