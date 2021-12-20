Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,347,479 shares of company stock valued at $810,911,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $332.33 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

