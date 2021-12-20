Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.