Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 79 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $377.46 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

