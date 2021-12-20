Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the period. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 403,349 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 141,194 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 57.9% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 115,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

