Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

