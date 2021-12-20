Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,035,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $182.81 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $148.51 and a 1-year high of $248.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65.

