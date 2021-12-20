Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

