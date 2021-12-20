Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

