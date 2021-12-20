Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 593 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

