LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Sells $549,299.52 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.

NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 1,269,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,534. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

