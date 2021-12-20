Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

LNC stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

