Liquity Price Hits $5.48 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00011653 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $76.14 million and $493,066.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.47 or 0.08297074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.52 or 1.00038434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,885,175 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

