Liquity USD (LUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.61 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $719.52 million and $15.61 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

