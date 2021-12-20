LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Major Shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden Acquires 253,000 Shares

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LVOX opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVOX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

