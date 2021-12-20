LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LM Funding America by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 105,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LM Funding America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

LMFA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,126. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of LM Funding America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

