Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

