Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $7,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 148,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $38.03 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

