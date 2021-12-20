Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

SBUX stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.