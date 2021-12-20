Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 54,160 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,160 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 823.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

