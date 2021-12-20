Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.74. 22,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

