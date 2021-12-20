Lululemon Athletica Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $12.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $12.50 per share for the year.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $384.66 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

