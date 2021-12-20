Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Allbirds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $4.40 billion 11.34 $588.91 million $6.66 57.76 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Profitability

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 14.86% 34.95% 21.28% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lululemon Athletica and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 0 6 18 0 2.75 Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75

Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus target price of $469.77, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 72.38%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Lululemon Athletica.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Allbirds on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in e-commerce business. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

